Former ESU volleyball player, Arica Shepherd Ahlvers, dies

EMPORIA, Kan. – Emporia State Athletics mourns the passing of three-time All-American volleyball player and former Athletic Marketing Director Arica Shepherd Ahlvers who passed away on February 9.

“Ou thoughts and prayers go out to Cole, Collins and the rest of Arica’s family. It’s a tragedy to lose someone so young,” said Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser. “Arica was an outstanding student-athlete and her positive personality was evident on the volleyball court and again when she worked with us as our marketing director.”

Alvers was a four-time All-MIAA performer for the Hornet volleyball team from 2006-09 and a three-time first-team selection. She was a three-time AVCA All-American and holds ESU single season and career records in kills, kills per set, double figure kills matches and 20+ kill matches. She led the Hornets to the MIAA Championship and the NCAA Regional Championship match in 2009.

After graduation she spent a year as a marketing and sales consultant for Country Legends 106.9 before returning to Emporia State as the Director of Athletic Marketing in 2011. Her primary duties at ESU revolved around generating sponsorships and advertising revenue for the athletic department as well as marketing and promotional efforts for the Hornets. She oversaw Emporia State’s game day atmosphere and assisted with all phases of event management and operations. After two and a half years in that position she left to take a position as an account manager for hibu in January of 2014.

A native of Rossville, Kan., Ahlvers graduated from Emporia State in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She married Cole Ahlvers, a former football player at Benedictine College, in August of 2011. They are the parents of a daughter Collins.

There will be a Memorial Service for Arica at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Church, 25th and Wanamaker. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Collins Ray Ahlvers Fund at any Capital City Bank in Topeka or Lawrence. Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.