Kansas still studying fiscal impact of expanding Medicaid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials and Medicaid expansion advocates are at odds over what it would cost to expand KanCare, the state’s privatized Medicaid program.

Proponents say the expansion would be at least budget neutral and possibly profitable because of the money it would bring in from the federal government, fees from managed care organizations and potential jobs created.

The state’s estimate on the cost is being reviewed, delaying a discussion House Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Rep. Daniel Hawkins said was going to occur Wednesday.

Hawkins said he hopes to have the fiscal note estimate back by the end of the week to continue work on the bill.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.