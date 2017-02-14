KU’s Josh Jackson named National Freshman of the Week

Courtesy: KU Athletics

ST. LOUIS – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson has been named the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the Wayman Tisdale Award committee announced on Tuesday.

In the last two games, Jackson has averaged 22.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and shot 16-for-28 from the field. Jackson posted a career-high 31 points with 11 rebounds at Texas Tech on Feb. 11. During Monday’s epic comeback victory over No. 9 West Virginia he contributed 14 points and 11 boards.

Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com, who collaborates with the USBWA to present the Tisdale Freshman of the Week, praises Jackson as, “No freshman in America has had a better three-week run than Jackson, who’s helped keep Kansas on the No. 1 (NCAA Tournament seed) line while averaging a double-double in the process.”

The 6-foot-8 guard has nine double-doubles this season, including five in the last six games. During that six-game span, Jackson has averaged 20.1 points and 9.2 rebounds. His 31 points at Texas Tech were the most by a KU freshman since Andrew Wiggins scored 41 points at West Virginia on March 8, 2014.

Jackson was previous named the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week on Jan. 17 this season.

The Detroit native has seven Big 12 Conference weekly honors this season as a two-time Big 12 Player of the Week and five-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. His seven Big 12 weekly honors are the most ever by a Jayhawk in one season.

JOSH JACKSON 2016-17 ACCOLIADES

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Naismith Trophy Top 30

Wayman Tisdale Award Midseason watch list (1 of 12)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List Finalist (1 of 10)

USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week (Jan. 17, Feb. 14)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Dec. 27, Feb. 13)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 30)

CBE Hall of Fame Classic MVP & All-Tournament Team

Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention