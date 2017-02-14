Man shot while riding bike in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An adult male victim was riding his bicycle in East Topeka on Monday night when we was shot.

The incident happened at the intersection of SE 10th St. and SE Golden Ave. when the man was shot by an unknown person.

Topeka Police officers responded to Stormont Vail Hospital after being notified at 9:51 p.m that a shooting victim had arrived by private vehicle.

The victim did not provide any further details. He suffered a non-life threatening injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

