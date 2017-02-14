No. 3 Kansas makes furious comeback, stuns No. 9 West Virginia

By Published: Updated:
Kansas players including Kansas guards Devonte' Graham (4) and Josh Jackson (11) following an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Kansas defeated West Virginia 84-80 in overtime. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas players including Kansas guards Devonte' Graham (4) and Josh Jackson (11) following an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Kansas defeated West Virginia 84-80 in overtime. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Frank Mason III had 24 points, including two free throws to cap a frantic comeback from 14 down in the final three minutes of regulation, and No. 3 Kansas stunned No. 9 West Virginia 84-80 in overtime Monday night to assume control of the Big 12 race.

Devonte Graham added 18 points, hitting two of his five 3-pointers in the extra period, and Josh Jackson added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks (23-3, 11-2) avenged a loss in Morgantown while extending their lead over fourth-ranked Baylor to two games in the league standings.

Esa Ahmad scored 20 points and Tarik Phillip had 18 for the Mountaineers (20-6, 8-5), who appeared to have the game locked up when they led 64-50 with 2:58 left in the second half.

Kansas answered with some more Allen Fieldhouse magic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s