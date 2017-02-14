Private eyes see spike in business around Valentine’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cue the red roses, chocolate and sappy social media posts. But Valentine’s Day has a darker side: Lovers might actually be cheaters.

KSNT caught up with a private investigator – Michelle Brokaw with Silver Bullet Investigation – during one of her busiest days of the year.

“Yesterday, for instance, I got two or three calls,” she says. “Tomorrow, I can guarantee you I’ll have six, eight, or 10 calls quite easy. The remainder of the week it’s going to be pretty busy.”

Throughout her extensive years as a private eye she’s looked into hundreds of cases of potential infidelity. But luckily, she says most of her clients are just paranoid.

“I would say anymore it’s a very large percent are actually doing nothing, and really that puts a lot of people’s minds at ease, I would hope, and probably saves a lot of marriages.”

And it’s a split between men and women wanting their special someone followed. But investigations have changed with social media. Brokaw says it’s much easier to be an armchair detective.

“With social media we learn who their friends are, who their family is and there is a lot of information that can be gleaned.”

Brokaw says 70 percent of her cases end up with no results of unfaithful behavior.