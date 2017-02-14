Semi loaded with 180 pigs overturns in Brown County

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 7:00 Tuesday morning, an east bound semi-tractor trailer loaded with market hogs overturned on its side on U.S. Highway 36 in Hiawatha, south of the Wal-Mart.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders arrived shortly after the accident and were able to contain the loose pigs off of the south side of the highway in the right-of-way.

“We were very fortunate to have a county resident who immediately was enroute to the location with a portable corral,” said Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.

Merchant says it was quickly set up and with the number of emergency services personnel at the scene, the pigs were then quickly contained and loaded up by the owners.

Approximately 180 head were on the trailer.

Merchant says the Kansas Highway Patrol arrived and worked the accident. KDOT provided traffic control. Hiawatha Fire Department, Squad 48 and Town and Country Ambulance were at the scene and without these dedicated volunteers, things would not have gone as smoothly as they did.

“We are very fortunate to have the caliber of emergency services personnel that we do in Brown County who work together in such an organized manner. We are also very fortunate to

have offers of assistance from the public.”

U.S. 36 was only shut down for a short amount of time to enable wrecker crews to remove the semi and trailer.