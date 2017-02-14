Topeka police investigate armed robbery at Mexican Taco Shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating an armed robbery early Tuesday morning at a central Topeka business.

The Topeka Police Department Shift Commander tells KSNT News an armed robbery was reported at the Mexican Taco Shop at 901 SW 10th Ave. at 3:29 a.m.

Police say the suspect showed a black semi-automatic weapon and left through the east door on foot with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect described as a black male, 6 foot tall, wearing all black, was tracked by a K-9 unit to SW Munson and SW Boswell, where the trail was lost.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

