Topeka police searching for vehicle that crashed through Mount Hope Cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed through a fence at a Topeka cemetery.

The Topeka Police Department received reports around 12:40 a.m. of a reckless driver who crashed through a fence at Mount Hope Cemetery along SW Fairlawn Road.

When police arrived they found the metal fence was damaged along with a street sign.

Police tell KSNT News when officers arrived on scene the vehicle was gone.

Police are continuing to investigate and search for the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

 

