Turnpike Tussle: ESU women, Washburn men nab wins

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics

Women’s Recap:

TOPEKA, Kan. – The #13 Lady Hornets used a 27-5 run to end the second quarter on the way to a 73-61 win over Washburn on Tuesday night in Topeka. It is the 11th straight win by Emporia State in the Turnpike Tussle.

Unlike the first meeting this year when Emporia State jumped out to a 15-0 lead, the Ichabods took an early lead at 5-2 with 7:55 left in the first quarter. The Lady Hornets answered with a 6-0 run to go up 8-5. Washburn would take a 17-12 lead with 12 seconds left before Addie Lackey hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Lady Hornets within two.

Washburn scored the first four points of the second quarter to take their biggest lead of the night and their biggest lead over Emporia State since Feb. 5, 2014 at 22-15. Kelly Moten and Lackey combined on a 9-0 run to take a 24-22 lead with 5:25 left in the half. A Jharian Bowen layup got the Ichabods to within a point at 26-25 before the Lady Hornets ended the half on a 16-2 run. Emporia State hit four of four three-point attempts in the final 2:47 to take a 42-27 lead into the locker rooms.

Emporia State’s lead would reach 19 points at 58-39 with 2:06 left in the third quarter when Lackey hit her fifth three-pointer of the night and 1000th point of her Lady Hornet career. Washburn would not get closer than 12 points the rest of the night as the Lady Hornets cruised to their 11th straight win over the Ichabods.

Lackey led Emporia State with 21 points while Moten added 20 points. Kathryn Flott had 14 points and a team high six rebounds while Jacee Kramer connected on a team high four three-pointers for 12 points.

The Lady Hornets will end the regular season with three straight home games, beginning Thursday against Southwest Baptist. Tip-off for Emporia State’s annual pink game is set for 5:30 p.m.

NOTES

Kathryn Flott passed Emily Bloss (823 from 1997-2001) for seventh on the Lady Hornet career rebounding list with 825

Men’s Recap:

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back as they defeated Emporia State 90-63 on Valentine’s Day at Schendel Court at Lee Arena on Tuesday night. Washburn is back in action on Saturday hosting Southwest Baptist at 7 p.m.

After jumping out to the 10-0 lead 5:11 into the game, Emporia State scored a 3-pointer to cut the lead to seven, but then Washburn scored eight of the next 10 going up 18-5 with 11:19 to play in the opening half.

Emporia State used a 14-4 run over the next 4:45 to cut the lead down to three at 22-19 with 6:34 to play, but the Ichabods (16-9, 8-8 MIAA) responded with a 22-8 run over their own going 8 of 10 from the field and hitting all four 3-point attempts led by Isaac Clark’s seven points and Brady Skeen’s six points during the spurt.

Washburn shot a smoking 63 percent from the field in the opening half hitting 17 of 27 shots while holding ESU to 30 percent of 9 of 30 overall.

The Ichabods would go on to lead by 36 in the game with 4:42 to play at 80-44 after a bucket by Tyas Martin. The Hornets used a 14-5 run to cut the lead under 30 but would not get within 27 only twice at the end of the game.

Skeens recorded career highs with 28 points and six blocks hitting 12 of 17 shots from the field in the win to lead all scorers finishing with nine rebounds. Clark had 17 on 6 of 8 shooting and Javion Blake scored 14. Randall Smith scored three points but dished out eight assists and three steals.

ESU (12-13, 8-8 MIAA) did not have a Hornet reach double figure scoring and finished with two players with nine points.

The Ichabods finished 64 percent from the field going 36 of 56 and hit 7 of 16 3-pointers and 11 of 17 from the free throw line. ESU was 21 of 57 overall and 6 of 23 from 3-point range with 15 of 20 from the free throw line.

Washburn outscored the Hornets 56 to 26 in the paint and scored 22 off of the Hornets’ 13 turnovers.