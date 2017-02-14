Washburn introduces women’s soccer coach Jamie Hutchison

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jamie Hutchison was introduced as the third head coach in the history of the Washburn women’s soccer program on Tuesday afternoon. He previously coached at Arkansas Pine Bluff.

“The biggest takeaway would be to make the most of everything you have available in regards to just resources,” said Hutchison. “When I stepped into the program at Arkansas Pine Bluff, they were actually the second-worst DI program in the nation. We had two players on the roster when I was hired around this time of the year, so it was a huge challenge all around.”

Washburn finished last season with a (9-9) record.