Wyoming man arrested in Manhattan for drugs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wyoming man was arrested early Tuesday morning for drug possession.

The Riley County Police Department reports at 1:40 a.m. 30-year-old Kyle Thompson, of Sheridan, Wyoming, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer, driving while suspended, and tampering with an interlock device.

RCPD says Thompson was also arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for probation violation.

Thompson’s total bond was set at $7,000.