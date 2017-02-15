Bodies found in Indiana identified as missing 13-year-old girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP/WISH) — More than 25 investigators are looking into the case of the two missing Carroll County teens. Officials say hundreds of tips have been submitted after they went missing Monday afternoon.

Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. authorities found two bodies near a northern Indiana creek during a search for the two missing 13-year-old girls.

State Police Sergeant Kim Riley says authorities have not yet identified the bodies that were found during a search for teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams, but that they suspect foul play.

Riley says the autopsies are set for Wednesday morning in Terre Haute.

The bodies were discovered along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis and about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where the two girls were dropped off Monday to go hiking. They were reported missing hours later after they did not appear at a predetermined meeting place.

SCHOOLS ON EDGE

The disappearance of two teenage girls is putting a small Carroll County community on edge.

Delphi Community School Corporation officials said they’re on high alert. Grief counselors were on hand for students Wednesday, as investigators work to identify two bodies found amid a search for two missing 13-year-old girls.

Schools superintendent Greg Briles says staff are being extra careful to ensure doors are kept locked.

Briles said there are “lots of heavy hearts right now.”