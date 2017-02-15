Crews on scene of structure fire at east Topeka business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene Wednesday morning of a structure fire at an east Topeka business.

Topeka Police dispatch confirmed with KSNT News a building in the 1400 block of southeast Washington Street caught fire just before 6:00.

A KSNT News crew on the scene says the fire is at The Famous Door & Thelma’s Bar & Grill at 1465 SE Washington Street.

No injuries or the cause of the fire have been reported at this time.

Stay with KSNT News as we will keep you updated as this story develops both on KSNT News and on KSNT.com.

