Topeka West boys, Rural girls capture Centennial League bowling titles

Centennial League Bowling Results from February 15, 2017:
Boys Team Results:
1. Topeka West – 3368
2. Shawnee Heights – 3364
3. Junction City – 3351
4. Seaman – 3188
5. Washburn Rural – 3172
6. Highland Park – 2684
7. Emporia – 2671
8. Topeka High – 2581
9. Manhattan – 2459
10. Hayden – 2431
Boys Individual Results:
1. Nathan Mercer (Shawnee Heights) – 709
2. Adam Wood (Topeka West) – 691
3. John Baeten (Seaman) – 690
4. Ciaran Prickett (Junction City) – 687
5. Alex Pheigaru (Shawnee Heights) – 676
6. Tyler Gromlovits (Junction City) – 667
7. Jordan Freed (Topeka West) – 651
8. Blake Massey (Washburn Rural) – 621
9. Kyle Lovell (Junction City) – 613
10. Brayden Prockish (Shawnee Heights) – 611
Girls Team Results:
1. Washburn Rural – 3059
2. Shawnee Heights – 2885
3. Junction City – 2667
4. Seaman – 2555
5. Highland Park – 2432
6. Topeka High – 2421
7. Emporia – 2399
8. Manhattan – 2393
9. Topeka West – 2246
10. Hayden – 2184
Girls Individual Results:
1. Cayla Bortz (Shawnee Heights) – 676
2. Janae Peoples (Washburn Rural) – 643
3. Gabriella Millard (Washburn Rural) – 616
4. Taylar Smith (Junction City) – 598
5. Casey Holmes (Junction City) – 578
6. Irene Rinehart (Highland Park) – 568
7. Kishno Bell (Seaman) – 551
8. Kellie Passow (Washburn Rural) – 525
9. Tacinda Logsdon (Emporia) – 516
10. Elizabeth Donaldson (Shawnee Heights) – 505