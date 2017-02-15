Iowa State builds big lead, holds off K-State basketball

By Published: Updated:
Iowa State guard Deonte Burton (30) drives on Kansas State forward D.J. Johnson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Iowa State guard Deonte Burton (30) drives on Kansas State forward D.J. Johnson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHTAAN, Kan. (AP) – Solomon Young scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Iowa State to an 87-79 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Deonte Burton added 17 points, Naz Mitrou-Long Long had 16, Monte Morris 15 and Matt Thomas 14 for the Cyclones (16-9, 8-5 Big 12).

Barry Brown had 21 points for Kansas State with Wesley Iwundu adding 16 with 13 rebounds.

Iowa State built a 19-point lead and led 42-26 at the half before withstanding a furious second half rally from the Wildcats (16-10, 5-8), who got as close as six.

After shooting 34 percent (12 of 35) in the first half, Kansas State shot 58 percent (18 of 31) in the second. An 11-0 run got them within striking distances, 49-42 with 12:27 to play, but the Cyclones pushed the lead back to 15.

Twice the Wildcats got within six, the last time with 4:09 to play, but in the final 1:03 Iowa State was 11 of 12 from the foul line. The Cyclones made 18 of 22 free throws in the second half to finish 22 of 26 for a seven-point advantage.

