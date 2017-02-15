K-State president not happy with vulgar chant at KU game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University President Richard Myers says he was surprised after hearing a vulgar chant at sporting events targeted at in state-rival the University of Kansas.

The chant “F$%& KU” has been heard at multiple games, even with the Wildcats are not playing the Jayhawks.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Myers says many of his friends across the nation reached out to him following last week’s men’s basketball game and expressed their dismay.

“The chant was clearly heard from coast to coast on national television. It was personally embarrassing and not what one expects from a world-class university.”

Myers went on to say that K-Staters are known for doing the right thing.

Whether our fans are 8, 18 or 80, they deserve the best fan experience in the Big 12. I think about those younger fans sitting in the stands or watching on television and know they represent our next generation. As we continue the spring competition season, let’s show them the Wildcat Way.