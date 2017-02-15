Kansas House advances bill to boost income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House has given first-round approval to a bill that would increase personal income taxes to help balance the budget by raising more than $1 billion over two years.

The vote Wednesday was 83-39, setting up a second final vote Thursday to determine whether the measure goes to the Senate.

House Tax Plan passes first round of voting by 83/39 #ksleg — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 15, 2017

The bill would abandon core policies championed by GOP Gov. Sam Brownback. While Republicans in the House were split, enough of them voted with Democrats to give the bill its strong margin.

Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. The state has experienced persistent financial problems since Republican lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging.