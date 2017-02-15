Kansas House panel rejects anti-concealed carry bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers who oppose concealed guns in hospitals and on university campuses have failed to revive legislation that would keep such weapons out after June.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee rejected a bill Wednesday to allow the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, to continue banning concealed guns.

The 11-11 vote keeps the bill stuck in committee.

A state law will require those institutions and state universities and colleges on July 1 to allow adults 21 and older to carry concealed weapons into buildings that don’t have security measures such as guards or metal detectors.

An effort to expand the House committee’s bill beyond the medical center to other hospitals failed.

A Senate committee earlier this month rejected broader limits on concealed carry.

 

