Letter: Brandon Steven target of federal investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has confirmed Brandon Steven is the target of a federal investigation.

“Yes, I am one of the attorneys for Brandon Steven. It will be at least a week before we can make any other statements,” said John Rapp, Wichita attorney. “We are cooperating with the investigation. It is our hope to put this matter behind us sooner rather than later.”

Steven is a Wichita businessman known for his car dealerships, Genesis Health Clubs, and the Wichita Thunder professional hockey team.

KSN has obtained a letter to an individual who was informed that Brandon Steven’s communication with that individual may have been intercepted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The letter states that conversations between that person and a phone subscribed to Genesis Health Club Management, LLC utilized by Brandon Steven was intercepted by federal authorities. Those interceptions happened between May 14, 2015 and June 13, 2015.

The letter goes on to say that the notice does not mean that the individual who received it is being charged in court with anything.

“It is simply a notice which the law requires we send to you. It only means that you, or someone using a telephone subscribed to you, were intercepted talking with a person using the telephone number listed above,” the letter reads.

KSN also confirmed that Michael O’Donnell, now a Sedgwick County Commissioner, was the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice interception, while he was a state senator. O’Donnell has said he cannot speculate on whether the two investigations are related, saying he has many questions about the similar letter he received.

