Memorial services for former ESU volleyball player Arica (Shepard) Ahlvers

Related Coverage ESU hoops prepares for rivalry games against Washburn

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Family, friends, and the Emporia State University community are mourning the loss of former volleyball player Arica Noel Ahlvers, who passed away on February 9, 2017.

According to Arica’s obituary, she was born on May 1, 1988 in Chanute. Her family later moved to the Rossville area where she graduated from Rossville High School in 2006. She had a love for all sports and was a three time All-American in volleyball at Emporia State.

Alvers was a four-time All-MIAA performer for the Hornet volleyball team from 2006-09 and a three-time first-team selection. She was a three-time AVCA All-American and holds ESU single season and career records in kills, kills per set, double figure kills matches and 20+ kill matches. She led the Hornets to the MIAA Championship and the NCAA Regional Championship match in 2009.

Arica earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an emphasis in Marketing and was an account manager for hibu.

She married her husband Cole Michael Ahlvers in August of 2011. They were both the proud parents of Collins Ray Ahlvers.

Arica was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister and friend, but most of all a loving and devoted mother.

There will be a Memorial Service for Arica at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Church, 25th and Wanamaker. In lieu of flowers, the family are asking to please consider a donation to the Collins Ray Ahlvers Fund at any Capital City Bank in Topeka or Lawrence.

To real Arica’s full obituary CLICK HERE