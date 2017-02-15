Missouri man arrested following chase in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Missouri man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high speed chase in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2009 Lexus was westbound on K-18 fleeing from Rossville Police around 3:21 p.m. KHP says the Lexus went left of the center and traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Chevy passenger car at South 6th Street and Fort Riley Boulevard.

The driver of the Lexus was identified as 26-year-old Robert N. McGinley, of Lees Summit, Missouri. He was taken to a hospital with possible injuries and later arrested by the Riley County Police Department for fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, DUI, aggravated battery, sale and distributing hallucinogen/marijuana, among other charges. A bond has not yet been set.

KHP says it is unknown if McGinley was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevy, a 35-year-old David F. Hober, of Manhattan, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.