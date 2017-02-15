More spring-like weather heading into the weekend

We’re tracking more nice weather all across Northeast Kansas. Today’s forecast will be very similar to yesterday’s – more sunshine this time around, though. Light northwest winds argue for highs in the lower/middle 50s – some 10° ‘above average.’ Remember, our average high temperature is climbing this time of the year – it’s now at 45°. The warm-up is just beginning – highs bloom into the 70s tomorrow AND Friday!

Rain chances will hold off until early next week. For the next six days, dry skies prevail and temperatures act like it’s spring. Clouds will battle back later this weekend. Skies will stay dry on Sunday, but eventually the clouds will win out. Rain chances move in as early as Sunday night. We’re still concerned about the storm set-up for Monday, though. Widespread rain still looks likely with stronger storms possible. It’s too early to pinpoint the exactly timing of the strongest storms, but plan on some heavy rain and gusty winds for President’s Day. Our first taste at springtime storms is just around the corner and we’ll fine-tune that forecast in the coming day. Until then – enjoy the sunshine and the warmer weather. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert