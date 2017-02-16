17-year-old boy arrested in southern Kansas killing

CANEY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested in a southern Kansas killing.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that the teenage boy has been booked into the Southeast Kansas Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Brock Sanders, of Caney.

Sanders was last seen leaving his home on the evening of Feb. 8. His family reported him missing to the Caney Police Department three days later. Police on Monday contacted the KBI for assistance investigating what they believed to be suspicious circumstances.

The KBI says the investigation is ongoing will be turned over to Montgomery County Attorney when completed. No other details were immediately released.

 

