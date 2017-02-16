Equifest of Kansas come to Expocentre

EquiFest of Kansas is a three-day exposition for horse owners and horse lovers that offers world-class clinicians, breed showcases, special demonstrations, lectures and an equine products trade show.

A multitude of horse breeds demonstrate their versatility and strengths, providing a colorful, action-filled array of horses in many sizes, shapes and colors. Commercial equine shopping offers tack, horse trailers, feed, clothing, equipment, gifts and more.

The event will last February 24 through February 26.

Doors open Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:00am

Daily Passes at the door

Friday, Saturday and Sunday Adults $20.00

Children 12 & under are Free

Weekend Passes at the door

Adults $45

Children 12 & under are Free

For more information on this event CLICK HERE