Kansas House approves bill raising income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House has approved a bill that would increase personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.

The vote Thursday was 76-48 and sends the measure to the Senate.

The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. It would abandon core policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Supporters had eight votes less than the two-thirds majority of 84 necessary in the GOP-controlled, 125-member House to override a Brownback veto.

The bill’s backers also lost seven votes overnight. The House gave the bill first-round approval Wednesday on an 83-39 vote.

Brownback has said he would not sign the bill because he opposes broad income tax increases like those in the measure.

The Senate expects to debate the bill Friday.