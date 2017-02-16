LGBT inclusion in sex education for Kansas public schools

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A gender equality group in Kansas is looking for lawmakers to bring big changes to the state. Those changes would be for all Kansas public schools to teach LGBT inclusive sex education to students. Kansas schools would have their teachers or guest speakers giving out information on sex education, but it wouldn’t be limited to just man and woman interactions – but for LGBT or same sex scenarios too.

The group U.R.G.E. (Unite for Reproductive Gender Equity) has a branch at the University of Kansas for students called S.U.R.G.E. (Students Unite for Reproductive Gender Equity). Members presented the idea to legislators mid-February 2017 to get them to be in support of the idea. Then, the Kansas State Board of Education would approve changes statewide. This would be for grades K-12.

Younger students would be taught things like healthy friendships with both genders. Whereas, around middle school level, when sex-ed is taught, students would learn about same-sex scenarios.

“A lot of them are encountering things like this every day,” S.U.R.G.E. President, Alicia Whitson said. “And they’re just hearing about it from people like older siblings or their friends or stuff they find on the internet. It would be a lot better if it could come from trusted teachers and adults in their lives.”

Whitson said so far a senator is in favor of this and the support is expected to grow throughout the statehouse. For Kansas schools, the curriculum says sex-ed needs to be taught, however it doesn’t specify what needs to be included.

