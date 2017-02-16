Man to stand trial in 2006 slaying of 2-year-old Topeka boy

Johnathan Davion Mango
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has found sufficient evidence for a Missouri man to be tried in the 2006 killing of the 2-year-old son of his then-fiancee.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 32-year-old Johnathan Mango was bound over Wednesday in Shawnee County on a reduced charge of second-degree murder, rather than first-degree murder. District Judge Nancy Parrish said she didn’t find there was intentional child abuse in Eli Clemens’ death, which was needed for the first-degree murder charge.

Mango was arrested last year in Florissant, Missouri, after new evidence tied him to the crime.

Former Shawnee County coroner Donald Pojman testified at the preliminary hearing that the boy died of blunt-force trauma to the head and abdomen. Mango is scheduled to go on trial in October.

 

