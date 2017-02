TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a meth lab discovered in north Topeka.

The property is located at 3247 NW Menoken Road just off Highway 24.

State investigators and a hazmat crew arrived at the scene Wednesday night, obtaining a warrant to investigate and clean up what they found to be a meth lab.

KBI tells KSNT News no one has been arrested at this time.

This is a continuing investigation and KSNT News will bring you updates as they become available.

Haz Mat crew cleaning up a meth lab at the 3300 block of NW Menoken Rd. FBI says the investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody pic.twitter.com/T08CVxazlG — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) February 16, 2017