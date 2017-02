We’re tracking warmer weather all across Northeast Kansas today, if you can believe that! Highs will be some 20°+ warmer than yesterday – as they soar into the 70s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 45°. This spring-like stretch of weather will last well into the upcoming weekend. Highs will range between the upper 60s and lower 70s over the next five days.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert