Police investigating after 2 people stabbed in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating after two people were stabbed late Wednesday night in Oakland.

The Topeka Police Department reports at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of NE Grattan in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred.

When officers arrived they made contact with an adult male and an adult female victim who stated they were cut by an acquaintance.

Police say the suspect fled the residence on foot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Police say they are expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information are asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

