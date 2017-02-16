Proposed DNC resolution mocks FBI Director James Comey

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic National Committee will have a chance to officially slam FBI Director James Comey for his election-year probe of Hillary Clinton in a resolution that’s a riff on ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”

A Clinton supporter proposed a resolution calling Comey’s public statements about Clinton “infamous, partisan and illegal.”

Many Democrats blame her loss to President Donald Trump on Comey’s late October letter suggesting FBI agents were reviewing new emails. Two days before the election, Comey said the inquiry had found no new evidence of wrongdoing.

The resolution from Bill Owen of Tennessee begins as a sarcastic critique of “Designated Survivor” and its depiction of the FBI. But Comey’s clearly the intended target.

A party spokesman downplayed the resolution, noting any DNC member can introduce one ahead of next week’s meeting.