Silver Alert issued for elderly couple missing in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly couple missing in northern Lyon County.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Rosetta Heathman and 70-year-old Meredith Heathman were last talked to on Tuesday February 14, in the morning hours.

The Heathman’s had plans to go to dinner in Emporia on February 14.

According to the sheriff’s office, Meredith and Rosetta have had a history of heart related diseases.

Above is a photograph of the couple.

Below is a photo of the type of vehicle they would be in. There is a sticker on the rear window that says “Tet Offensive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 620-341-3205.