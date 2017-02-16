Topeka Fire Department investigating garage fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Central Topeka family lost their garage after it was destroyed by a fire.

Topeka Fire Department was called to the fire right before 8 o’clock on Thursday night. It happened close to the intersection of southwest 17th and Washburn – right across the street from Washburn University. Everything inside the garage was destroyed according to Topeka Fire. Topeka Fire Department Captain Todd Harrison says the fire was put out in less than 5 minutes.

“Once we arrived on scene the garage was fully involved, crews showed up and were able to extinguish it extremely quickly and after that it is still under investigation at this point,” Topeka Fire Department Capt. Todd Harrison said.

Traffic along 17th was held up because of the blaze. Topeka Fire has not said what caused it.