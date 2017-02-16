Trump blasts media: “Russia is fake news!”

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump went one-on-one with reporters Thursday for the first time since taking office.

In a hastily called news conference set up to announce his new labor secretary nominee, Mr. Trump started by outlining his accomplishments, then quickly changed gears, spending an hour in a combative back-and-forth with reporters.

“The tone is such hatred!” the president complained, blaming the media for deliberately undermining his presidency.

“Story after story after story is bad. I won. I won!” he said.

He went on to say the coverage was short-circuiting his foreign policy, stating “The false, horrible fake reporting by you people makes it much harder to make a deal with Russia.”

Mr. Trump also denied any contact between his campaign and Russia, saying “Russia is fake news.”