Watch Live: President Trump announces new labor secretary nominee

President Trump holds a press conference from the East Room of the White House, where he is expected to announce his new pick for Labor Secretary around 11:30 a.m.

Trump’s former nominee for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, abruptly withdrew his nomination Wednesday after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.

The fast-food executive issued a short statement abandoning the effort, saying he was “honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor.”

