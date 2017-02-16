Wichita businessman Wink Hartman running for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita oilman Wink Hartman is entering next year’s Kansas gubernatorial race.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Hartman announced Wednesday that he is starting a campaign for the Republican nomination.

Gov. Sam Brownback can’t seek a third term, leaving the job open for the first time since Democratic Gov. Mark Parkinson declined to run in 2010.

Hartman is an oil industry business owner and GOP donor. He sought the 4th District seat in the U.S. House in 2010, but lost to Mike Pompeo in the Republican primary. Pompeo resigned to accept appointment as CIA director under President Donald Trump.

Hartman says he’s “watched the dysfunction in Topeka with increasing frustration.” He says Topeka is “creating uncertainty” and “making things more difficult” instead of “improving the quality of life for Kansans.”

