4-year-old girl honors injured Wichita police officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced Thursday Officer Brian Arterburn remains in critical condition after a suspect ran him over on February 7.

Arterburn’s family told KSN he is continuing to fight and the family is thankful for the community’s support and prayers, especially the support from one little girl.

Ellie Cotton, 4, loves law enforcement.

“They make me happy,” said Ellie.

Ellie is known around Wichita for Pop for Cops. Nearly every weekend during the summer, Ellie sets up shop and hands out treats to officers. Pop for Cops has been such a success, police hosted Ellie’s 4th birthday party in November of 2016.

“They bought her a little police car. They made her a blanket,” said Ellie’s mom Courtney Hess.

Hess said as soon as Ellie found out about what happened to Officer Arterburn last week, she asked if she could help. Hess said Ellie wanted to show her support for him like all of the officers have shown their support for her.

“She said she wanted to get a gold star for him because he was hurt,” Hess said.

Ellie and her mom purchased a star plaque and had it engraved with Arterburn’s name and badge number. On Sunday, Ellie delivered the plaque and cookies to Arterburn’s wife at the hospital. Arterburn’s wife then thanked Ellie on Facebook.

“It melts your heart knowing that she was able to make her smile, make her happy. She’s going through a hard time and this is something, you know, to brighten her day,” Hess said.

Ellie told KSN she hopes Officer Arterburn recovers soon.

“I love you Officer Brian. I hope you feel better!” Ellie said.