Baby chimp expected to join Kansas City Zoo exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A chimpanzee born at the Kansas City Zoo last year and raised so far by humans is expected to be in the public primate exhibit this weekend.

The Kansas City Star reports that Ruw, pronounced “roo,” is a female chimpanzee born on April 1. She was rejected by her mother days after her birth, so zookeepers are raising her in hopes to introduce her to the zoo’s chimpanzee group.

In a statement Thursday, the zoo said that Ruw “continues to grow and learn how to be a chimp from her surrogate moms.”

Ruw is expected to be in the public display with the rest of the primate troop Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.