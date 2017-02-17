Emporia State University bringing more diversity

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia State University is joining many universities in the country to bring more diversity on campus. The school is looking to improve the diversity with faculty and staff. Incorporate more diverse programs into the school’s curriculum. Develop diverse learning styles. And allow students to be in an environment to embrace inclusion. Associate provost of the school says the university wasn’t as far along as he would have liked it to be for diversity on campus.

“We realized in closing that gap wouldn’t happen by chance and that we need an actual plan and that we could follow and so we could become the type of campus that we really wanted to be,” Gary Wyatt, Associate Provost said.

Emporia State University already has made a few steps towards fulfilling their diversity goal. The school has enhanced marketing strategies for more diversity and created and filled the assistant dean of students for diversity, equity and inclusion position.

