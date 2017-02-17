Governor Brownback calls on Trump to enact pro-life laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Sam Brownback sent a letter Friday calling on President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to enact pro-life laws similar to those already passed and signed in Kansas.

“There are few things more essential to the identity of America than the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” wrote Governor Brownback. “A prerequisite for all other human rights, life is a gift endowed by our Creator. But this unalienable right is not equally protected for all our citizens; the youngest, smallest, and most vulnerable among us are suffering. The unborn children of America deserve a chance at life. Their inherent right to life is no less valid than ours, and now is the time for the federal government to take action on their behalf.”

Governor Brownback outlined four measures to protect life: Defunding Planned Parenthood, Pain Capable Act, Dismemberment Abortion Ban, and Sex-Selective Abortion Ban. A recent Marist poll found that the majority of Americans, Democrats and Republicans, support meaningful restrictions on abortion.

During his term in office, Governor Brownback has signed 17 pro-life laws.

A digital copy of the letter can be found here.