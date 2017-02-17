Highway 75 closed after injury accident

auto accident 2

Highway 75 is closed in both directions following an injury crash north of Holton, emergency workers said.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. Traffic is being detoured onto Old US 75.

A 32 mile stretch of highway is closed, from mile markers 286-254.

