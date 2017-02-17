Manhattan airport upgrading security to accept larger planes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan notified American Airlines last week it would accept larger aircraft at Manhattan Regional Airport (MHK) and make necessary security modifications to begin service with those larger planes on May 5.

In a press release sent Friday, the City of Manhattan said that ExpressJet Airlines notified MHK of its intent to begin operating on behalf of American Airlines with CR7 planes on the airport’s three daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. These specific planes seat 65 people.

According to federal regulations, an airport must upgrade to a more significant Airport Security Program classification if the airline’s aircraft have 61 or more seats.

The CR7 planes will have more overhead and cargo space, an additional flight attendant, and many have Wi-Fi capabilities. The larger planes also will have the ability to accommodate larger group travel, and passengers will experience 5 to 10 minute faster in-air flight times.