TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle accident on Topeka Boulevard. According to Topeka police, the motorcycle collided with the back of a truck heading north on SW Topeka Boulevard.

@Topeka_Police – motorcycle collided with truck, occupants at hospital, 1 with life threatening injuries @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/Iihz9aG9lv — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 18, 2017

Topeka Police say both the motorcycle’s driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Traffic down to one lane after motorcycle accident on Topeka Blvd between 31st & 32nd. Be careful. Slow down @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/KHGqd35yCB — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) February 18, 2017