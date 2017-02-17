Overnight fire at Manhattan Imperial Garden Express

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a fire at Imperial Garden Express at 11:44 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the building. The fire department tells KSNT News that the cause of the fire was determined to be a build-up of grease on a cooking appliance in the kitchen.

The fire was quickly contained but the business suffered $2,000 in damages. The owner of the property is listed as Manhattan Marketplace Shopping Center LLC of Columbia, Missouri.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.