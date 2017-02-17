Record-breaking spring-like weather to end the week

We’re tracking record-breaking warmth again today – highs flirt with 80°. Today’s record high is 76° and breezy southwest winds will easily force highs into the upper 70s. Who can argue with unseasonably warm weather in February?! If you’re keeping score, Northeast Kansas had FIVE days with highs in the 70s LAST February. Talk about years without winter! With all of the in mind, today will be the warmest day on the extended forecast and it’s not even close. Although, highs will hangout around 70° this weekend. Our average high temperature is warming this time of the year, but it still sits at 45°. That means we’ve been some 30°+ ‘above average’ over the last couple days. Oh, Kansas…

Clouds will increase on Sunday out ahead of our next potential storm system. We’re still tracking those rain chances on President’s Day – but the computer model trend is for drier weather. In fact, now it looks like places along/east of US-75 will see the best chances for rain. We will continue monitoring the extended forecast, as there is still time for ‘wiggle room.’ Highs will stay unseasonably warm next week too – expect them in the middle/upper 60s through the end of next week! Longer range computer models still suggest a more active weather pattern heading into March. We’ll keep our eyes on the skies in the coming weeks! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as next week’s weather-maker gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert