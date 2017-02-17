Topeka Metro, Topeka Police asking for your help

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Metro and The Topeka Police Department are asking for your help after 19 Topeka Metro bus shelters have been vandalized within the last month.

At many of these shelters, glass panels have been shot out. The most recently vandalized shelter was at 21st and Fillmore.

These shelters are important for many Topeka Metro riders as they help protect them from harsh weather and other elements.

Topeka Metro General Manager Susan Duffy hopes they can find the person who is committing these crimes. “If you see something, say something. Give the police a call… and give them a description of the vehicle or the individuals.”

You can give Topeka Crime Stoppers a call at 785-234-0007.