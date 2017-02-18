Capital City celebrates 33 years of bike show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harleys, Indians, and bikes of all shapes and sizes are being judged at the Kansas Expocentre this weekend. 67 bikes are on display inside the Agriculture Hall as part of the 33rd annual Capital City Motorcycle Show.

The motorcycle lobbyist organization, ABATE of Kansas, is hosting the event.

The group supports different non-profit organizations and charities in the community such as the Topeka Rescue Mission.

ABATE member Steve Christenberry says the event and the people involved are more than just a motorcyclist community.

The motorcycle show is going on from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. tomorrow night. Admission is $10.