TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural’s Tarrin Fisher won first place in the 100 meter breaststroke during the 6A state championships held in the Capitol Federal Natatorium in the morning.

Later in the afternoon, it was class 5-1A’s turn to hit the pool.

Seaman’s Zeke Metz started the year finishing a close second in the 200 meter freestyle race but was able to strike gold in the 500 meter freestyle event later on.