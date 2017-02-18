Garage Fire in South East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation after their house caught on fire today.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 2800 block of SE Massachusetts Ave. this afternoon.

Topeka fire tells KSNT News they believe the fire was caused by a fire pit in the yard behind the house.

They were able to quickly contain the fire to the garage and the back of the house.

The investigation is ongoing and we will keep you updated on ksnt.com as more details become available.

